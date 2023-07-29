Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $199.61 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $199.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

