Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 93.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.67. 7,054,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,935. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $240.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $209.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

