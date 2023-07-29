Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in ResMed by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1,971.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.17. The stock had a trading volume of 536,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,268. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.04 and a twelve month high of $247.65.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,476 shares of company stock worth $6,639,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

