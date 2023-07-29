Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

