Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block Price Performance

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.