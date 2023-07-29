Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.34. 2,268,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,627. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

