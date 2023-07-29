Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,188 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $392,187.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,040.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

