Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.