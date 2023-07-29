Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 971 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 859,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,210,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.50. 1,089,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,641. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.48.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

