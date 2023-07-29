Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,433 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,383,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,834,000 after purchasing an additional 271,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,031,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. 1,273,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

