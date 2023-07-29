Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 248,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $254,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,591.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.