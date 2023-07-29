Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 793,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,292. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11,280.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 523,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $10,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

