Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.
Shares of PPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 793,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,292. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11,280.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 523,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $10,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
