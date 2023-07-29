Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 17,541 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.67. The company has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.