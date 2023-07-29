Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

