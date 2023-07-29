Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

