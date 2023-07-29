PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. PG&E’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-1.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,030,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

About PG&E

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 11,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.