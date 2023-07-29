Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,044,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

