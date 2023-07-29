Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €149.00 ($165.56) and last traded at €149.20 ($165.78). Approximately 6,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €149.60 ($166.22).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

