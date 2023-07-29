Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Position Lowered by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

TLK stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 57.43%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

