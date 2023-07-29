Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.55 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

In other news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo by 10.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

