Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,352,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,808 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,089,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,312,781,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

