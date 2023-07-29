Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

American Tower Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.97. 1,695,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,397. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

