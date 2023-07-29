Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 724,325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. 246,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,212. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

