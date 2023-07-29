Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SCHA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 482,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,413. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.