Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. 237,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,906. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.