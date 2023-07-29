Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

