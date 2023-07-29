Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. 418,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

