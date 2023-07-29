Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 455,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

