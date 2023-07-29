Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

