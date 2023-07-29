Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

