Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $43.62. 9,641,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,741,107. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

