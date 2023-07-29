Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

