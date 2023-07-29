Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,447 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 183,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,367. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

