Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,774,000 after acquiring an additional 364,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

