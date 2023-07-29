Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 67,389 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,389 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 108,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,783. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

