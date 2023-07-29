Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.