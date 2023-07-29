Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,737 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFGC opened at $60.64 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

