PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $190.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

