PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.