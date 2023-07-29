PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.32.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.