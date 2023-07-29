PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. 10,182,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,942,665. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

