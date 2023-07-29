PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,191,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.