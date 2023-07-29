PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

PayPal Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,182,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,942,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.