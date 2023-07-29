Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.80 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $548.90 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000074 BTC.

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

