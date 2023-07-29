Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $545.57 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003389 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $545.57 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.