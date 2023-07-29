PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Stock Price Up 14%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) rose 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

PAVmed Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

