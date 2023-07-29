Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 3,666,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,670. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

