Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.40. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASH. StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CASH stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.29. 271,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,525. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

