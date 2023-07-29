Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.67. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.85 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.