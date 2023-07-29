Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.85 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.