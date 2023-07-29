Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.10-$6.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

CASH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. 271,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

